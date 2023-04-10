Energi (NRG) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and $198,874.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00059567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00037196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001188 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,426,431 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

