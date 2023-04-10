EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.30 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, EOS has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $14.09 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00004234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004579 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003905 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001181 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,821,680 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,824,710 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

