Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.70.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO opened at C$23.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. Equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.6573622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

