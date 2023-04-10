Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.70.
ERO opened at C$23.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$25.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04.
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
