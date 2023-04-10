Ethereum Classic Market Cap Achieves $2.94 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $111.01 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $20.92 or 0.00069941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,887.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00312826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00533339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00426960 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,415,894 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

