Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Hits $99.60 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.80 or 0.00071374 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $99.60 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,149.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00318500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00543277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00436865 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,411,249 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

