Ethereum One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.73 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $227.66 billion and $7.73 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,889.99 or 0.06483871 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00020575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00038156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.