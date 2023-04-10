Euler (EUL) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

Euler (EUL) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00011089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a total market capitalization of $55.04 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

