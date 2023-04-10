Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Financial Survey

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and Eviation Aircraft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 3.01 -$96.32 million ($0.49) -5.16 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eviation Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

62.3% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SmartRent and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -57.40% -23.15% -16.00% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SmartRent and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 5 0 2.83 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartRent presently has a consensus target price of $5.48, indicating a potential upside of 116.65%. Given SmartRent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Risk and Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartRent beats Eviation Aircraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

