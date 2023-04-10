Evolution Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Evolution Advisers Inc. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $44.34. 1,834,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,453. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

