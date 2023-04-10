Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.73

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 7784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Evotec Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

