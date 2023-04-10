Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXEL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,035,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,279,000 after purchasing an additional 255,886 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 33.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 163,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,534,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.