Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6,000.00 and last traded at $6,000.00. 16 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,905.00.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,661.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,323.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $720 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.40.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $200.86 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Cuts Dividend
About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL)
