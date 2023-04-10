Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6,000.00 and last traded at $6,000.00. 16 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,905.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,661.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,323.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $720 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $200.86 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Cuts Dividend

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $28.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.