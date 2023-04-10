FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $264.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

