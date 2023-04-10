Financial Survey: Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) versus Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Schrödinger and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrödinger -82.44% -30.04% -21.08% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 42.64% 30.49% 16.66%

Risk & Volatility

Schrödinger has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrödinger 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Schrödinger and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Schrödinger currently has a consensus target price of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 103.66%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.80%. Given Schrödinger’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Schrödinger and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schrödinger $180.96 million 10.75 -$149.19 million ($2.10) -13.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $410.60 million 4.08 $175.07 million $0.97 11.22

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Schrödinger. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Schrödinger shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Schrödinger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Schrödinger on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

