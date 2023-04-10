First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,992,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,482,707 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $11.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.17 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 21.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 345,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 163,505 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

