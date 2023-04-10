First Interstate Bank Acquires 173 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $324.04. 495,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,855. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.54.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

