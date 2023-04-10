First Interstate Bank Acquires New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,832 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.