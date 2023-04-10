First Interstate Bank Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Interstate Bank grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 337.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $108.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,897. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

