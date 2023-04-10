First Interstate Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Interstate Bank lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.56. 1,210,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.