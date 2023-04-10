First Interstate Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.94. 121,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,022. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.38. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.