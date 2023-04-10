First Interstate Bank Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank owned 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.91. 840,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,182. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

