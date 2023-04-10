First Interstate Bank Trims Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,080 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,025.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 262,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,433. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

