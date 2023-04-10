First Republic Bank (FRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.38. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sterne Agee CRT upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,994,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,304,000 after buying an additional 135,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,316,000 after buying an additional 83,731 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 110,317.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,048,000 after buying an additional 1,918,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $218,778,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

