First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 39,253 shares.The stock last traded at $102.32 and had previously closed at $101.34.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

