Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after buying an additional 255,499 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.07. The company had a trading volume of 462,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,991. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average of $135.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

