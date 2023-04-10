Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,767,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,744,000 after purchasing an additional 104,622 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,145. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.