Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Philip Morris International Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

NYSE PM traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

