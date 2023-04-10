Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $207.28. 90,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,107. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.