Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires Shares of 929,352 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 929,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,838,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $401,963,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $4.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.16. 3,977,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,316,256. The company has a market capitalization of $547.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

