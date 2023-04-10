Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 11,753 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,753 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.15% of KLA worth $80,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $374.01. 82,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

