Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 128,452 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,276,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128,452 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $42,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 292,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

