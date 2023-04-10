Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,770 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.97. The company had a trading volume of 515,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,579. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.87.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

