Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2068994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.38 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

