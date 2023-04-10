Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,817,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in FOX were worth $55,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

FOX Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,596. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

