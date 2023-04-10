FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in FOX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FOX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in FOX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

