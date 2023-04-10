Frax Price Index Share Self Reported Market Cap Hits $46.31 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $46.31 million and $282,552.70 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00009204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,847,840 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

