Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $3.44 on Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00011429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $203.29 million and $10.59 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

