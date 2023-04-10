Gas (GAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $201.17 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Gas has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $201.17 million and approximately $10.24 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $3.40 or 0.00011967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gas

Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

