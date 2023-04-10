GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 3.8%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 64,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,230,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.
Several research firms recently commented on GDS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
