GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 3.8%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 64,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,230,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GDS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GDS from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

GDS Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

