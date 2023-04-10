Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.98

Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 36255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $922.02 million, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

