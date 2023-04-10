GeniuX Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and $13,606.74 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001214 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About GeniuX
GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
