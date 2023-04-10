Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,500 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Givaudan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,096.67.

Givaudan Price Performance

Shares of GVDNY opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $86.32.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

Givaudan Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.8962 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

