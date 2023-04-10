Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 112.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

GNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

