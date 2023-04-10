Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.44.

Several brokerages have commented on GMED. Loop Capital downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $57.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

