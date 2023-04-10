Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRFS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Stock Down 2.1 %

GRFS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 391,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,890. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

About Grifols

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flat Footed LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,971 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,022 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Grifols by 919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,771 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.