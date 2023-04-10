Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRFS. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Down 2.1 %
GRFS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 391,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,890. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
