Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0671 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. Grin has a market cap of $6.59 million and $822,764.16 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,979.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00314346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00069837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.00532859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.00429401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.