Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GCG.A traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$45.75. 2,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$24.50 and a 12 month high of C$45.80.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

