Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.70

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$45.70 and last traded at C$45.54, with a volume of 1201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.75.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 target price on Guardian Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
