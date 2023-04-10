Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 779.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after buying an additional 212,360 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 271,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,185,000 after acquiring an additional 179,078 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.52. 86,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average of $235.55. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

