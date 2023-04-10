Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 180.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after buying an additional 145,882 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.25. 64,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

